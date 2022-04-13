A package of interactive learning modules for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers to support people with diabetes has been launched via the National Diabetes Services Scheme.

The package of online modules has been developed by Diabetes Australia to provide Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander healthcare workers and practitioners with diabetes information and culturally appropriate resources to support people living with diabetes and their families.

Diabetes Australia Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement Manager Deanne Minniecon said the modules included interactive activities and stories, taking the user on an engaging journey as they learn more about diabetes related health complications and management strategies to support people to live well with diabetes.

“We are so pleased to be able to provide this important free resource which offers culturally appropriate learning for all health professionals working with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” she said.

The modules have been developed in consultation with expert groups including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clinicians, medical and research doctors, university academics specialising in diabetes and leaders in education. The South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute also contributed to the review process.

“The modules are engaging, accessible in bite size pieces, culturally appropriate and address all of the issues associated with managing diabetes, beyond the traditional scope.

“This includes modules on technology, medications, self-management strategies, diabetes in schools, the impact of colonisation and social and emotional health and wellbeing,” Ms Minniecon said.

The nine modules use storytelling, person centered stories, interactive activities, and engaging graphics to deliver diabetes information.

The modules take up to 10 hours to complete however, have no time restrictions for completion. They are available at no cost to the learner and are self-directed. Those who complete the modules qualify for 10 CPD points.

“We are very proud of this resource and pleased to be able to offer it to anyone working in the health sector who supports First Nations people with managing their diabetes. The materials offer a really comprehensive, user-friendly dive into the impact of diabetes on our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and how best to support people living with the condition,” Ms Minniecon said.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Workers and Practitioners can access the modules here

The National Diabetes Services Scheme is an initiative of the Australian Government administered by Diabetes Australia.