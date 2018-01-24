New dancers set to make their debut

The two newest dancers to join the celebrated Bangarra Dance Theatre in Sydney come from opposite ends of the country.

Lillian Banks is a Yawuru woman from Broome, while Brad Smith is a Gumbaynggirr man from Coffs Harbour in New South Wales.

Both have joined the company for a year of professional experience and training as part of Bangarra’s Russell Page Graduate Program.

They will make their debut next month as part of Bangarra’s seven-city regional tour of OUR land people stories, before travelling to South Australia to perform in Bennelong at Adelaide Festival.

In June, they will take to the stage at the Sydney Opera House for Stephen Page’s premiere of Dark Emu and embark on their first national tour.

The Russell Page Graduate Program is named after the late Russell Page, a founding member of Bangarra and one of its most revered dancers. It was introduced in 2014.

Both Lillian and Brad are graduates of Australia’s Indigenous training college, NAISDA Dance College, where they studied together for four years.