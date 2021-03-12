Leading Australian technology company Reckon has launched Indigenous cloud accounting solution Deadly Digits, an online accounting software for Indigenous businesses and start-ups.

In partnership with the Queensland Government, the initiative is part of the Deadly Innovation Strategy, a statewide push to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander start-ups and deliver jobs and economic wealth to Indigenous people within the State.

The software enables Indigenous businesses to access tools to help digitise operations, including real-time monitoring of day-to-day cash flow, unlimited online invoicing, bank data feeds, payroll and Single Touch Payroll reporting for an unlimited number of employees, and employee expense management capabilities.

Beyond software, Deadly Digits offers Indigenous events, training and customer support as part of its tailored offering to small businesses.

Digital business Kunarkoo iSolutions is already benefitting from the new cloud-based software.

A specialist social media strategy and virtual services firm, Kunarkoo iSolutions is run by Tiare Kelsall from Cairns, with her Nhanda, Yamatji, Whadjuk Noongar, and Indjibarndi family in Western Australia.

Kelsall said Deadly Digits matched well-known and comprehensive accounting packages but at a fraction of the cost.

“There has been a real need for an accounts package tailored to Indigenous small business. Deadly Digits fills the void. It offers a good self-service solution, taking away a lot of the pain of accounts management,” she said.

“Having the financial understanding to be able to run the business has helped not only myself but my family in WA. Deadly Digits offers everything I need but without the massive fees.

“If I ever get stuck, if anyone I help or my family members need help there are in-depth videos to explain everything — it’s giving us financial independence.”

She said the being able to afford the services behind keeping the business on track gives her a sense of empowerment and freedom.

“When we invest in ourselves and our knowledge, and other Indigenous businesses, as a community we rise.”

“Having a non-Indigenous company like Reckon want to work with Indigenous Businesses, seeing the Queensland Government invest in us and believe in us, it’s important and it’s empowering.”

Reckon CEO Sam Allert said the company is proud to help support and grow Indigenous start-ups in Queensland.

“Reckon’s purpose is to create technology that serves our business communities,” he said.

“The launch of Deadly Digits in Queensland is significant because we believe that accessible, affordable and reliable technology is critical to helping small businesses become, and stay successful — especially innovative Indigenous businesses.”

Allert said the additional benefits provided with the solution, including support and training, goes beyond the software.

“Part of what makes Deadly Digits unique is its Indigenous-first approach to providing customer service, training and events,” he said.

“We are working closely with Advance Queensland to ensure we support Indigenous business leaders in the way they want to be supported when it comes to further [growing] financial literacy and financial management skills.

“We want Indigenous business leaders to be able to invest more time in growing their companies and spend less time on red tape.

“This will also allow Indigenous business leaders to spend more time growing and sharing their diversity of cultures, histories and stories through their business.”

By Darby Ingram