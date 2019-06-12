Netball dress designs tell unique community tales

Indigenous Round in Super Netball is upon us for the second time ever and unity is the focus this year.

Ten athletes who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander currently compete in netball’s premiere competition.

The Collingwood Netball team last year wrapped their arms around the Varcoe family, after the death of Travis Varcoe’s sister, Maggie.

This year’s dress design tells Maggie’s story and the story of how the community comes together for people in need.

All clubs will have their own designs with unique tales that bring the communities together.

“The Suncorp Super Netball Indigenous Round is a brilliant way for us all to see and learn about the different cultural stories we all have,” Netball Australia director Marcia Ella-Duncan OAM said.

Ella-Duncan was the first Indigenous Australian to play for the Australian Diamonds and has also been part of the working group to rollout Netball Australia’s Reconciliation Action Plan.

“It’s important we’re always taking action to unite and celebrate all cultures – Indigenous Round is a great way to do this.”

Netball Australia saw a 29% increase in the amount of Indigenous athletes playing the sport between 2017 and 2018, in line with a broader increase in the amount of Indigenous Australians taking part in organised sport.

All games are live on the Nine Network this weekend.