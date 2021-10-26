The NBL’s Jacqui Dover has reached new heights, after being selected in the NBA’s Referee Development Program.

Dover was selected as one of six referees to participate in the program, where she will

be based in New York as an NBA Trainee Referee.

Dover was the first Indigenous female to referee a NBL game and has worked in the WNBL, NBL1 and at Basketball NSW as its Indigenous, Cultural and Linguistically Diverse Programs Manager.

The proud Yugambeh woman will be working in the Referee Operations Department in the NBA’s NY office.

Dover said she hopes her story can inspire the next generations of officials.

“I wasn‘t quite expecting the coverage that came out of my first game last season, but if that means that there’s going to be some young officials, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, females or males, that now want to make this a pathway, I think it’s worthwhile,” she said.

Dover said she is mainly looking forward to the exposure to the best referees while in America.

“It‘s a bit of an opportunity for me to be exposed to the system over there and how they work and their rules, and then have access to the likes of Monty McCutchen and all the guys that were NBA referees and now work for the NBA in the ref department,” she said.

Dover will continue to officiate NBL games until she relocates to New York in mid-January next year.

By Teisha Cloos