Mystery Road to ratings bonanza

A Who’s Who of Australian television will join Aboriginal actor Aaron Pedersen on the set of the new ABC drama, Mystery Road, which is being filmed in the East Kimberley and directed by acclaimed Aboriginal film-maker Rachel Perkins.

The ABC announced this week that actors who will join Pedersen and Judy Davis on the set include Deborah Mailman, Colin Friels, Wayne Blair, Anthony Hayes, Ernie Dingo, John Waters, Aaron McGrath, Tasma Walton, Madeleine Madden, Kris McQuade, Meyne Wyatt, Tasia Zalar and Ningali Lawford Wolf.

Pedersen plays the lead role of Detective Jay Swan in the series, investigating the disappearance of two young farm hands on an outback cattle station—one a local Indigenous footy hero and the other a backpacker.

Davis plays a local policeman who joins him in the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Rob Collins, who this year won best new talent at the Logies, is joining the cast of another ABC series, Glitch, a paranormal drama about six people who come back from the dead.

The second series of the show airs on September 14.

Collins is of Tiwi Island descent and is known for his roles in Cleverman and The Wrong Girl.

Wendy Caccetta