Murujuga’s tourism dream for the Pilbara

Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation has just received a funding boost from the WA State Government to assist with the corporation’s plans for a tourism area in the Pilbara’s Murujuga National Park.

$1.3 million has been contributed to the development of the area in Conzinc Bay within the Park and will include the Murujuga Living Knowledge Centre, a jetty, camping grounds, day facilities, access roads and other related services.

“This funding will help us to realise our tourism dream for Murujuga; to celebrate our unique culture and natural environment, raise the bar for Aboriginal tourism across the region, and support our current bid for World Heritage Listing,” said Murujuga CEO Mr Peter Jeffries.

Mr Jeffries said this funding will push the project onwards and upwards.

“The Murujuga Living Knowledge Centre and tourism precinct is a ground-breaking project that represents a huge opportunity for our people to share their culture, land and stories with the world,” he said.

A focus of the project will be to share information about local Indigenous culture and showcase its large rock art collection.

Murujuga National Park hosts the world’s most diverse rock art collection, with some sites in the Park holding thousands of images.

Mr Jeffries also said a detailed business case would be finalised with the funding as well as preliminary planning and design for the development.

“The project will also provide employment opportunities for our people to work on country, strengthening their links to their culture,” Mr Jeffries said.

Murujuga National Park is located within the Burrup Peninsula and Dampier Archipelago National Heritage Listed site.

By Hannah Cross