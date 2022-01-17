The Murrina Group has made a deal it hopes will assist it to become a key player in the construction industry.

The Murrina Group focus on the development of community projects including hospitals, schools and transport infrastructure.

The First Nations-owned business has acquired Lendlease Building’s plant yard operations in what is says is an important milestone for both the construction industry and the Aboriginal business sector in Australia.

NAB’s Business Bank which has financed the deal has described it as “one of the largest investments of credit ever to a First Nations organisation.”

The Supply Nation Certified business has acquired the yards, tower cranes, hoists and auxiliary equipment across sites in Sydney and Melbourne.

Since 2018, the business has built a portfolio of projects including recent works at Nepean Hospital, Prince of Wales Hospital, and Alexandria Park Community School in Sydney.

The Murrina Group Managing Director, Trevor Walker said the deal would serve both the construction industry and the First Nations community into the future.

“This acquisition adds to our suite of existing services and grows our client portfolio to support the industry in this period of economic recovery and major infrastructure investment around Australia,” he said.

Lendlease Building Managing Director, David Paterson said “this industry milestone demonstrates market confidence in First Nations businesses and their breadth of capabilities, and represents an important step in supporting companies like The Murrina Group so they can continue to expand and diversify their service offerings.”

By Aleisha Orr