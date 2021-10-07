Football Australia has unveiled a mural at the grounds of Football Queensland paying tribute to 100 years of women in football.

The first recorded Women’s public Football match happened a century ago in front of 10,000 people at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The mural highlights some of the games pioneers, trailblazers and game-changers who have contributed to women’s football in Australia.

Co-artists Sarah Sculley and Kim Walmsley designed the mural to be a living piece that will continue to be expanded.

Honouring our past. Elevating our present. Inspiring our future. The artists behind the mural of 100 years of women’s football in Australia take us through their design to honour the milestone. #WomensFootball100 pic.twitter.com/OoFdxv9YoM — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) October 5, 2021

Walmsley is a proud Mununjali artist who designed the Indigenous art component of the mural. A component which highlights the impact of First Nations People in the game.

“The line work represents energy, movement and connection to Country along with the elements of water, fire, air, and earth,” she explained.

“The green and gold represents the Australian wattle, it shows an Australian plant shining through and represents the women who have found positions of success.

“Having women playing football or any kind of male-dominated sport is adventurous and powerful.”

National team players, coaches, referees, administrators, fans, volunteers and grassroots players are all represented through the design.

Sunshine Coast-based artist Sculley, said she was really excited to take on the project.

“It’s not often as a mural artist that you get to make a real difference and to be part of the 100 years of women’s football is huge,” she said.

“I feel very privileged to be in this position, i think it’s really important to honour all people who have worked really hard.

“not just the players but the admin, the coaches, the crowds, everyone who has played a part in lifting up women’s football to where it is now.”

Both Karen Menzies and Kyah Simon are encapsulated on the mural.

Menzies was the first Indigenous woman to represent Australia in women’s football and Simon was the first Indigenous player to reach 100 caps for Australia.

By Teisha Cloos