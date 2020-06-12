Some really idiotic sentiments have come out of Scott Morrison’s mouth lately and most of it has been that stupid it’s not worth taking seriously.

However, in the last couple of days the language from Morrison is starting to resemble the toxic language and tone used by the world’s most dangerous narcissist: President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

Uninformed rants, ignorant viewpoints and conspiracy theories about attacks from the so-called radical left are starting to creep into Morrison’s speeches, particularly in relation to Black Lives Matter and slavery in Australia.

Morrison, an unabashed sycophant of Trump, is betting his populist chips that he can tap into the racist underbelly of parts of mainstream Australia and cause division and tension between Australians as a whole, thereby strengthening his support base, to the detriment of everyone else.

The Prime Minister’s blanket denial that slavery ever existed in Australia beggars belief, as does his stance that Australia unlike the United States does not have the same issues when it comes to police brutality and a racist justice system.

On the contrary, the facts—which are easily found—speak for themselves, and they are frightening and damning.

It is not unreasonable to say that under the leadership of Donald Trump, the United States is untrustworthy, uninspiring and an unreliable partner or ally.

Trump’s comments about dominating his fellow Americans and his willingness to use brute force and tear gas on peaceful protestors for a photo opportunity is a snapshot of what Trump really thinks about his fellow citizens—particularly those citizens who comprise minorities or are in solidarity with minorities.

If Morrison thinks he can trust Trump not to throw Australia under the bus when the time suits, he needs to be brushing up on more than just history lessons.

Trump is abandoning long term allies in Europe and cosying up to autocratic dictators across the world. Morrison obviously thinks that’s completely acceptable, hence his supporting Trump to the fullest possible extent.

Morrison is utilising Trump’s dangerous and divisive rhetoric founded on racism and elitism by implying that the whole history of Indigenous struggle and culture in Australia is subservient to the white history and white culture of Australia.

It was not long ago that while Australia was burning and in crisis, Morrison jetted off to Hawaii for a holiday and was surprised at the subsequent outrage from the “Quiet Australians”, many of whom voted for him and felt betrayed and disgusted by his selfishness and egocentricity.

Moving forward, Morrison needs to moderate his language and start acting like the captain of his country rather than a ball boy for the United States. He also needs to acknowledge that Indigenous Australians continue to struggle because of racist policies and laws that have caused untold poverty, hardship, dispossession and suffering for the last 240-plus years.

On a number of occasions, NIT has criticised Minister for Indigenous Australians, Ken Wyatt, for his actions and inactions. NIT has also praised Minister Wyatt for his actions and inactions.

What is undeniable, however, is that Ken Wyatt is a decent person who has the unenviable task of trying to improve the lives of Indigenous Peoples while simultaneously trying to educate Morrison and his racist cronies about the harsh realities of life for so many Indigenous Australians.

Minister Wyatt, in effect, has one hand tied behind his back making it that much more difficult for him to deliver the outcomes he knows will help “Close the Gap”. In return for not being able to act, Minister Wyatt is condemned and as a result is on a hiding to nothing.

In these uncertain times, a true leader considers the needs and wants of all the people.

Morrison, as the Prime Minister, should be looking to heal the divide rather than trying to exploit it. His inability or unwillingness to do so could be a precursor to Australia becoming like the United States where reason, facts, truth and decency are put to one side, in place of a selfish and insatiable desire to retain power no matter the cost.

Tragically, this would be to the continued detriment of those in need of help and healing the most.

By Clinton Wolf

Clinton Wolf is part-owner and Managing Director of National Indigenous Times.