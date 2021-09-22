The Inaugural Kimberley 9’s Carnival brought together more than 250 students from across the Kimberley who gathered on Cable Beach last week.

The Kimberley 9’s Carnival is an AFL carnival for school aged students held over two days.

Organised by the Fremantle Dockers and Purple Hands Foundation the event is supported by Garnduwa, the Western Australian Police and Tyrepower.

The aim is to encourage and promote school attendance and reduce youth crime, while fostering positive relationships between students and local police.

Dampier Peninsula Police’s Senior Sergeant Andy Henshaw had a busy day refereeing games and racing alongside the students in the sprinting competition.

Fremantle Dockers midfielder Bailey Banfield also made an appearance at the carnival to offer support.

Garnduwa’s CEO Mick Albert said the event was a positive experience for local kids, and a

successful collaboration amongst partners.

“The program aims to entice good behaviour and attendance at school, with football being the vehicle to encourage kids to participate and do well,” he said.

“The event allowed Kimberley kids the opportunity to have positive interactions with police

officers, positive role models from both Garnduwa, and the Fremantle Football Club – whilst

having fun, and showcasing good sportsmanship.”

Aiden Albert, a recent graduate of the WA Police, designed the carnival singlets.

Albert was born and bred on Yawuru country with strong cultural ties with his mother’s family – Nyul-Nyul people from Beagle Bay area. His father is a Bardi man from the One Arm Point area.

The bright singlets represent the meeting place of Cable Beach, and the colours of

white and purple represent the Dockers, with the nine black markings representing the

players.

Garnduwa said the hope is to build genuine relationships with the kids and WA police to reduce crime in the Kimberley, and as a way to inspire young people to consider the police force as a career path.

By Teisha Cloos