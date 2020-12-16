A challenging year for everyone, 2020 has seen mandatory quarantine, job losses and families left unable to see each other. The holiday season is a beacon of rest and relief as we wind down and reflect on the year that’s been.

In the spirit of giving, the following organisations and individuals are giving back to community this Christmas, providing support to families in need.

If you’re looking for something or someone to help through the gift of giving, read on for some worthy causes and inspirational ideas.

Djirra Christmas hampers

Djirra is a Melbourne-based organisation that works with Indigenous women and their families in addressing and preventing family violence in a culturally safe manner.

The organisation provides community education and early intervention programs, cultural and wellbeing programs and the Koorie Women’s Place.

This year the service is providing Aboriginal women and their families with Christmas hampers. With the help of local donations, Djirra has been able to deliver hampers all over Melbourne full of pantry goods in time for Christmas Day.

12 gifts of self-care mental health Christmas campaign

The holiday season is a busy time of the year; it’s often filled with joyous occasions, family gatherings and celebrations. It can also be a time where people experience loneliness, depression, stress and anxiety.

Northern Territory Primary Health Network (NT PHN) has launched a mental health Christmas campaign encouraging people to give themselves the gift of self-care during the festive season.

The campaign runs for the entirety of December, linking people throughout the Northern Territory to 24/7 support resources through Facebook, the NT PHN website and advertising across the Territory that enable access through QR codes.

Support Act food vouchers

Delivering crisis relief services to members of the music industry in times of need, Support Act is the only charity of its kind.

This Christmas, Support Act is continuing its tradition of providing food vouchers to its members so they can put food on the table over the holiday season.

The organisation also runs a free, confidential 24/7 counselling service that is available to anyone working in the Australian music industry and provides referrals to other support services, too.

Through their Help a Mate program, Support Act also backs friends and family who are fundraising for an artist or music worker in crisis.

Feed a family

With the help of donations and community input, proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander man Luke Currie-Richardson has been able to deliver gift cards to families in need this month.

Currie-Richardson has handed out over $2,500 in Coles gift cards all over Sydney and surrounding areas in his first month of the initiative, helping families that have lost loved ones, lost jobs or been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currie-Richardson has been rallying for donations to prepare to help community once again and will continue to provide the vouchers to families in need in 2021.

By Darby Ingram