MISSING MAN: Have you seen Roly?

Friends and family of a 44-year-old man who was last seen in remote Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia’s north around January 25 are concerned for his welfare and police have appealed to the public for help.

Roly Nixon went missing without his required medication.

Fitzroy Crossing Police this week said Mr Nixon may have hitch-hiked from Fitzroy Crossing to Derby and was known to spend time in Fitzroy Crossing, Broome and Derby.

He is about 175cm tall, with a medium build, curly black hair and brown eyes.

“Concerns are held for his welfare due to the length of time he has been out of touch with friends and family and that he requires medication that he does not have with him,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Mr Nixon, has given him a lift somewhere or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call WA Police on 131 444.