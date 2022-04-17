Over the past two years, most Western Australians have lived a changed lifestyle as a result of the COVID global pandemic, guided by one key objective, to keep everyone safe.

It’s been tough for many people. Our teams and operations have had their share of challenges to overcome along the way, such as border closures and labour shortages.

But with the strong commitment and support of our employees, contracting partners, local communities and the WA Government, we’ve managed to keep our operations running safely and reliably, supporting jobs, local businesses and export royalties.

Keeping our people and communities safe

In Western Australia’s resources and mining sector, rigorous controls and processes have long been embedded in our way of working.

But like many ‘outside the gate’, we’ve had to change our daily routines – through the introduction of additional measures to help look after our people, their families and the many remote communities in and around where we operate.

It’s the simple things, like wearing a mask and observing physical distancing at all times, that have contributed to our success.

Each and every day, thousands of BHP employees undergo rapid antigen testing (RAT) at two Perth airport locations, before travelling to our operations in the Pilbara and Goldfields, where they also have a RAT test every 48 hours.

Through this approach, dozens of people who might otherwise have travelled into remote regions have returned home to take care of themselves and avoid unknowingly spreading the virus further.

BHP took the additional step of being the first mining company in Australia to make vaccination a condition of entry for all of our Australian workplaces.

It was a carefully considered decision and one that the vast majority of our people embraced – from our residential teams living and working in the Pilbara and the Goldfields through to the teams based in Perth.

These measures have helped us navigate the challenges so far and allowed us to get on top of COVID cases as soon as they emerge. As the pandemic evolves, so too will we continue to evolve our approach in line with the latest scientific evidence and medical advice.

Over the past couple of weeks, like many Western Australians, our employees and their families have been impacted directly by COVID.

For anyone who has tested positive or been identified as a close contact on site, we’ve been working hard to make them as comfortable as possible during their isolation period before they return home to their families.

We’ve created separate areas within our accommodation villages across Western Australia, to accommodate COVID positive and close contact employees, to protect their workmates while ensuring they can still spend time outdoors.

While the borders have reopened and we’re currently experiencing an escalation of COVID cases in the community, as an industry, we remain committed to keeping our people, their families and the many remote communities where we operate safe.

Boosting the economy

The recent Federal Budget recognised the importance of iron ore exports to the national economy, and in Western Australia there’s no better place than Port Hedland to get a feel for the size and scale of our industry.

In 2021-21, BHP shipped 284 million tonnes of iron ore to our global customers – more than 52 per cent of all iron ore exports from the port of Port Hedland.

After health and safety, our measures and controls have helped underpin the ongoing employment of tens of thousands of Australians, supported thousands of small, local and indigenous businesses, and kept many regional economies ticking through the pandemic.

We are taking action to address the growing skills crisis.

In Port Hedland, 74 per cent of recruits at our ground-breaking Rail Academy are women and 22 per cent are Indigenous, as we looking to train an additional 200 rail drivers – a critical skills need – over three years.

With the first 60 nearing completion of their training, we are looking forward to welcoming the next cohort to the BHP team.

Supporting communities

If we turn the clock back two years to the start of the COVID pandemic, our industry acted quickly to identify and forecast some of the significant challenges that we would all face.

We leaned in to support regional business and Indigenous communities Australia wide, through our $50 million Vital Resources Fund to help deliver critical support to local health services, employment and training programs, business groups, mental health initiatives and food staples.

Early in the pandemic, we fast-tracked about $100 million of outstanding payments to small, local and indigenous businesses, and moved those same businesses to seven-day payment terms – which continues today.

We’ve also supported many community initiatives, including our community partner the Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service to source surgical masks and fund additional medical professionals.

We continue to assist where we can, providing personal protective equipment to communities where supply is a real issue.

Life in Western Australia, beyond the ‘bubble’ of the past two years, is on the cusp of returning to a ‘new normal’.

We know there are new challenges ahead, but it is with a sense of optimism that I know the industry and Western Australia will take these on.