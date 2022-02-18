A multinational miner which offered generous incentives to six Traditional Owners in return for their support to destroy an ancient stone tools quarry has been told to go back and properly consult with the area’s custodians.

NT Heritage Minister Chansey Paech this week refused Glencore’s application to destroy the quarry and threaten Damangani barramundi dreaming sacred site to expand its McArthur River mine.

Glencore said it had an agreement from six Aboriginal custodians, to whom it promised cars, food and fuel vouchers and $250,000 for housing.

Under the proposal the company had planned to double the size of its zinc and lead mine near Borroloola, 200km from the Queensland border.

But the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority slapped down the agreement because some 180 custodians had not signed it.

On Tuesday Mr Paech tabled papers in parliament which upheld AAPA’s verdict.

“I am not satisified… that the agreement was reached between the custodians of Damangani and the applicant,” he said.

“While senior Nimarringki and Jungkari may be regarded as decision-makers with respect to Damangani, a sufficient number of primary rights holders need to be involved in decision-making according to Aboriginal tradition.

“Such a decision could not be restricted to only senior custodians, and should be inclusive of other custodians.”

Traditional Owner Josie Davey told the ABC the onus was now on the company to listen to traditional owners.

“That is my great, great grandfather’s country and I want to take my kids back there to show them and tell them the stories, and for fishing,” she said.

“I really want them to clean up that area and the damage they have done, and I want the sacred sites to be cared for.”

In a statement, McArthur River Mine said it had now committed to broader negotiations with Traditional Owners.

“(This includes) sacred sites and cultural heritage protection, to ensure the benefits of our operations are shared with TOs and the wider community,” the statement said.

“MRM will continue to operate in accordance with its regulatory approvals and remains committed to further development of our mine site.”