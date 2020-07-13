Pitjantjatjara and Torres Strait Islander newcomer, Miiesha, and Yolngu favourite, Baker Boy, are leading the finalist tally for the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs), announced Monday.

With three nominations each, the young artists are two of 24 First Nations artists named in the seven NIMAs categories.

Releasing her debut album Nyaaringu just months ago, Miiesha has been nominated for Album of the Year, New Talent of the Year and Film Clip of the Year.

She has already taken home the 2020 Queensland Music Awards’ Remote Award for her song Drowning, for which she is nominated for Film Clip of the Year at this year’s NIMAs.

Hoping to add to his fast-growing collection of NIMAs, Baker Boy has been nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Film Clip of the Year.

The 23-year-old artist took home Artist of the Year at the 2019 NIMAs. In 2018 he won Best New Talent and Film Clip of the Year.

Close behind with two nominations is singer-songwriter, Thelma Plum—nominated for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Homecoming Queen.

Other familiar names feature in this year’s finalists, including Archie Roach, Jessica Mauboy, Alice Skye and Mau Power.

Hosting a virtual ceremony on Larrakia Country (Darwin) this year due to COVID-19, Creative Director Ben Graetz is excited to showcase the Awards in a new way.

“What makes this year so exciting, is that we are able to involve and showcase many more of our First Nation artists and musicians through the virtual platform. Also, to be able to connect regionally and remotely is extremely exciting,” said Graetz.

The NIMAs will stream via NITV, Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on August 8, 7pm AEST.

View the full list of finalists below:

Artist of the Year:

Baker Boy

Electric Fields

Emily Wurramara

Jessica Mauboy

Mau Power

Thelma Plum

Album of the Year:

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Mau Power – Blue Lotus The Awakening

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Ray Dimakarri Dixon – Standing Strong Mudburra Man

New Talent of the Year:

Allara

Dallas Woods

Kee’ahn

Miiesha

Mitch Tambo

Indigenous Language Award:

Rrawun Maymuru and Nick Wales – Nyapililngu (Spirit Lady)

Stuart Nugget – Nayurni (Woman)

Song of the Year:

Alice Skye – I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good

Baker Boy ft. Jess B – Meditjin

Briggs ft. Tim Minchin – House Fyre

Electric Fields and Keiino – Would I Lie

Kee’ahn – Better Things

Thelma Plum – Homecoming Queen

Film Clip of the Year:

Baker Boy ft. Jess B – Meditjin

Briggs ft. Tim Minchin – House Fyre

Dallas Woods – If It Glitters It’s Gold

Miiesha – Drowning

Tasman Keith – Billy Bad Again

Community Clip of the Year:

Booningbah Goories

Bwgcolman Mob

Githabul Next Generation

Iron Range Danger Gang

KDA Crew

Ntaria Connect

By Hannah Cross