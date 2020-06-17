SPONSORED: An exciting opportunity exists for emerging Indigenous Australian scholars in engineering, computing and information systems, or any related field to join the Melbourne School of Engineering (MSE) and advance their academic careers. Plus, more +.

MSE is part of the University of Melbourne (UoM) which is consistently ranked among the leading universities in the world. UoM is globally engaged; comprehensive; research-intensive; and committed to responding to the major challenges of our time.

A multidisciplinary school, MSE is organised into three key areas:

Computing and Information Systems (CIS)

Chemical and Biomedical Engineering (CBE) and;

Electrical, Mechanical and Infrastructure Engineering (EMI).

UoM offers a great deal of flexibility, whatever that may mean for you. Many of UoM’s benefit programs and amenities are aimed at supporting its people – including generous leave, on-site child care, child care subsidies, discounted parking, medical and health care.

UoM offers extensive opportunities for personal and professional development, and supports its people to do what they love.

Currently, MSE is seeking people to apply for the Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellowship.

The fellowship represents just one of MSE’s many commitments to grow its cohort of Indigenous academic staff and to enrich the faculty’s diverse scholarly community.

It forms an important link in building a sustainable career pathway for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within MSE – from undergraduate to professorial level and beyond.

Applications are welcome from early career academics with research interests in initiatives aligned with engineering, computer and information systems, or any related discipline.

Multiple positions are available and are accompanied by a salary package of $73,669 – $124,958 p.a. (Level A – B) plus 17% superannuation.

Only Indigenous Australians are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2011 (Vic).

The Opportunity

The Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellowship is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to further develop their research journey in engineering, computing and information systems, or a related field.

This position is designed to nurture talent and provide developmental support. Fellows will be assigned an experienced mentor in their field and a generous research fund to support in achieving their goals.

What MSE looks for in a fellow

MSE is looking for Indigenous individuals who have a clear passion for their research area of choice and someone who is highly motivated to investigate contemporary issues. Strong interpersonal skills will enable fellows to work with a broad range of people to achieve their goals.

Candidates will need to have completed a PhD (or be near completion) in engineering, computing and information systems, or a related field. A strong understanding of trends and methodologies in the fellows’ related field and an ability to work independently within a team are also essential.

Easy application

If you’re curious, motivated and ready to undertake a meaningful and rewarding role, MSE is ready to meet you.

MSE requires a copy of your CV and an outline of your proposed research project. Be sure to include details of the anticipated project outcomes and how these may lead to strong opportunities for further external funded fellowships or academic employment.

If you are thinking of applying, please note applications close Sunday 19 July, 11.55pm AEST.

To find out more about MSE, the fellowships or to apply, visit, MSE Indigenous Postdoctoral Fellowships

To learn more about the Melbourne School of Engineering, click here

Not quite ready? Scholarships? Something Else?

Like to keep in touch regarding joining MSE in the future?

Like to find out about our extensive range of Undergraduate, Master and Research scholarships, project collaboration opportunities and more?

Reach out to ross.peek@unimelb.edu.au