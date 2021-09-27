The Melbourne Demons have claimed the AFL premiership for the first time in 57 years.

The 2021 AFL season saw a league first with Perth hosting the Grand Final with two Victorian teams left to battle it out.

The Western Bulldogs fought hard but it was the Dees who left with the flag after a 74-point thumping.

The Dees took the match 21.14 (140) to 10.6 (66) in front of a 61,118 crowd at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Winning the Grand Final was an emotional moment for 20-year old Kysaiah Pickett who debuted at Optus Stadium last year in front of an empty stadium to finishing this season in the biggest games of the year.

Pickett devastatingly lost his mother and pop at the start of the season and ended his season with a premiership win in his adopted home State.

Pickett explained that he had two ‘mums’ growing up – his birth mother and “old mum” whose death he was mourning when he returned to Western Australia in February.

“My mum and my pop passed away, so basically everything I do is for them and for my family,” Pickett said.

“Being back home in WA is pretty special.”

“It means a lot to myself and my family. Uncle Byron as well, he’s here, so to have the family here is unreal. I’ve got no words to describe it.”

Byron Pickett is an AFL great – playing over 200 games in the late 1990s and early 2000s, for North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, and Melbourne.

A Twilight grand final for 2022 could be on the cards after the spectacular view at Perth Stadium.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said they will need to look at it for next year as the MCG is different.

“I don’t know if it picked it up on television, but the light late in the day… it was a beautiful day here, and the light just faded into black,” he said.

“It was a pretty good slot, I thought. I like where it was for this stadium – I think it worked perfectly.”

If all works in light of COVID the premiership will be back in Melbourne where the AFL has a contract play the game until 2058.

By Teisha Cloos