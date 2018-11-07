Matildas’ veteran eager to play pain-free and help seize fourth title for Melbourne City

Talented Melbourne City forward Kyah Simon is confident she can put a horror run of injuries behind her to help her side to a fourth straight title.

Simon had dual shoulder reconstructions 18-months ago and is now in rehab for Achilles tendinitis. But, despite missing out on Melbourne City’s 3-1 victory over Sydney FC, she said she’s working hard on getting back to full fitness.

“With an important year approaching, the main priority is to get 100 percent fit and healthy, being able to play pain-free again,” Simon said.

The W-League is celebrating its 10th year and the Matildas’ veteran, who was 16 when she first stepped onto the pitch for Central Coast, said, “It’s crazy to think we’ve gone through ten seasons.”

“It’s only a 14-week season but giving young kids the opportunity to now come out and support their favourite team or player is really special,” she said.

The 27-year-old from north west NSW spent the Australian winter in the US playing for the Houston Dash in the NWSL.

Simon was unavailable for her side’s round one clash with Canberra United last week, which resulted in a shock 2-0 loss. Her team came back to stun Sydney FC 3-1 in round two.

The striker is confident her side can make history in the 2018/19 W-League and back up their third title in a row.

“There are a lot of good teams as well as some very talented players in the W-League this time around, and in my mind, it will be the most competitive season yet,” Simon said.

Simon’s injury-riddled year has kept her out of the Matildas’ squad named last week, to play Chile on home soil on November 10 and 13.

Simon made her Olympic debut at Rio in 2016 after helping the Matildas to an historic victory in the 2010 Asian Cup. She made her debut in the national team at just 16.

The veteran, whose mother is an Anaiwan woman and her father is a Biripi man, was the first Indigenous woman to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup.

