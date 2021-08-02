We have moved into the final week of the Tokyo Olympics and Australia is currently sitting at fourth spot with an overall medal count of 31.

The weekend was full of ups and downs for our Indigenous Olympians, Thomas Grice finished up in sixth place for the mixed trap shooting team event on Saturday with 145 points.

The Hockeyroos suffered a heartbreaking loss in the quarter finals against India on Monday going down 1-0.

The Matildas are into the semi-finals after defeating Great Britain 4-3 in a nail-biting match on Friday night, they will face-off against Sweden on Monday night.

Ash Barty and John Peers were set to face Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanovic on Saturday night, but Serbian world No.1 Djokovic pulled out due to injury.

The Aussie mixed tennis duo was awarded the bronze medal claiming the nation’s sixth tennis medal in Olympics history.

The Australian Opals are playing in an all-important match against Puerto Rico Monday night after a controversial defeat on Friday night against China.

The Australian basketball team was level with China 74-74 with two seconds left on the clock, and an in-bounds pass found 22-year-old Li Yueru under the rim. Then Opals star Cayla George was called to have fouled the Chinese centre who drained both free throws. The Opals went down 76-74.

Torres Strait Islander woman Leilani Mitchell shared on her Instagram the shoes she has been sporting at the Olympics, especially painted by proud Wulli Wulli and Guwa artist Shane Mankitya Cook “Kooka”.

Beach volleyballers Taliqua Clancy and partner Mariafe Artacho de Solar defeated China in straight sets on Sunday night and have now reached the quarter finals. The quarter final fixtures are yet to be determined.

Australia has 31 Olympic medals: 14 gold, three silver and 14 bronze.

By Teisha Cloos