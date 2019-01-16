Matilda Kyah Simon ‘gutted to be back in rehab’

Matildas’ forward Kyah Simon has had surgery this week to fix an ankle injury suffered during the W-League season.

As NIT reported in November, Simon had a horror run of injuries in 2018, recovering from dual shoulder reconstructions and a bout of Achilles tendinitis, keeping her mostly on the sideline.

Simon is disappointed that her luck hasn’t turned but remains optimistic that she has a good chance of returning in time for the 2019 World Cup in France.

“I am no doubt gutted to be back in rehab again, but am fortunate that I have enough time to be back 100% for France,” Simon said.

The 27-year-old is also disappointed to miss the remainder of the W-League season but Melbourne City team-mate Lydia Williams was supportive, saying their priority is the national team.

“We really have to look after ourselves in terms of our bodies and maintain them throughout different seasons as a lot of us play overseas. We then return, perform for the national team and then on top of that, there’s the W-League,” Williams said.

“When there’s an injury and it’s such a short turnaround, you can’t focus on the negatives too much, but she’s had a great attitude with making sure the national team is her No. 1 priority.”

“She has all the support in the world from us and she has a really good mentality going into it.”

Simon became the first female Indigenous person to score a goal at a World Cup in Canada in 2015 and the Matildas will be hoping to have her speed and striking power in France this year.

Recovery on her ankle surgery is expected to take three months which will see her back on the pitch in mid-April to begin preparations.

By Keiran Deck