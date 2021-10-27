The Matildas were hoping to get a clean sweep in their friendly’s against Brazil, but Tuesday’s game didn’t go as planned.

The Aussie’s aimed for back-to-back wins against their South American opponents, but in the end only managed 2 points to claim a draw.

Brazil took full advantage of the Matildas frail defence and hit back after their 3-1 loss on Saturday.

Once again tonight we are playing on Darug country. We would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land, the Burramattagal people, and we pay our respects to their elders past and present. #WeAreMatildas #AUSvBRA pic.twitter.com/BFaKCrdf6n — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) October 26, 2021

Wiradjuri and Yorta Yorta Woman Jada Whyman, got the call-up on Sunday as an injury replacement for Teagan Micah.

Whyman is Sydney FC’s Goalkeeper and no stranger to the Matildas, previously earning call-ups with the senior national team and representing Australia at U20 and U17 levels. Jada Whyman has been called into @TheMatildas squad ahead of tomorrow night’s friendly against Brazil, following a terrific season with @SydneyFC 🇦🇺 https://t.co/ru6VB0AEe5 #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/uZvhQPlXj8 — A-League Women (@aleaguewomen) October 25, 2021

Whyman got the call on her 22nd birthday saying that it was a “ cool birthday present “.

“It was my first session training with a team group in three months, so I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I’ve been doing some individual work throughout that time, so it wasn’t too hard to get into the swing of things. I already had my head set for pre-season with Sydney FC which starts this week so this will definitely help with that too. “It feels good to back to being around football and playing like this again.”