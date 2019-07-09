Matera – deadly on the field & in business – launches into new role with AFL

Former West Coast Eagles star Peter Matera has fulfilled a career ambition by accepting a role on the AFL Tribunal jury.

The two-time Premiership player will become the first Indigenous person to work on the Tribunal.

“I always wanted to get into the AFL, whether it’s as a coach or in the AFL system,” Matera said.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

The 50-year-old has been working with his partner Suzy since 2015 on the Matera Foundation, a pre-employment program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in WA.

AFL General Manager of Football Operations Steve Hocking said the appointment was part of a wider strategy to ensure Indigenous people are in key decision-making positions.

He said Matera, of the Gnaala Karla Booja / Ballardong clan in WA, is the perfect candidate for the new role.

“A well-decorated player and successful business person, he brings a high level of experience to the game’s governing body,” Mr Hocking said.

Mr Matera’s will officially take up the role in time for the 2020 season.