Matera – deadly on the field & in business – launches into new role with AFL

July 9, 2019

Peter Matera is the first Indigenous member of the AFL Tribunal. Photo provided by the AFL.

Former West Coast Eagles star Peter Matera has fulfilled a career ambition by accepting a role on the AFL Tribunal jury.

The two-time Premiership player will become the first Indigenous person to work on the Tribunal.

“I always wanted to get into the AFL, whether it’s as a coach or in the AFL system,” Matera said.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

The 50-year-old has been working with his partner Suzy since 2015 on the Matera Foundation, a pre-employment program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in WA.

AFL General Manager of Football Operations Steve Hocking said the appointment was part of a wider strategy to ensure Indigenous people are in key decision-making positions.

He said Matera, of the Gnaala Karla Booja / Ballardong clan in WA, is the perfect candidate for the new role.

“A well-decorated player and successful business person, he brings a high level of experience to the game’s governing body,” Mr Hocking said.

Mr Matera’s will officially take up the role in time for the 2020 season.

