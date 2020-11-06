Creating a safe and inclusive space for Women of Colour to increase their confidence, Ebony + Ivory masterclasses have this month seen a collaboration with Indigenous Women in Mining Resources Australia (IWIMRA).

Ebony + Ivory salon owner Joan Dellavalle created the masterclass series to allow women to have a diverse and inclusive platform.

As a career hairstylist, Dellavalle said the salon is where stories are often shared.

“As a hairstylist I’m always listening to people’s stories … this is where the stories start from. We hear so many stories,” she said.

“I wanted to create a platform that was outside the salon, but give people that kind of experience.”

This masterclass series is a renewed version of a series Dellavalle launched some years ago to address diversity and inclusion cross-industry.

“I wanted a platform that was diverse and inclusive where people can come and share stories and … be inspired and empowered,” she said.

“I believe we all have stories that can inspire someone.”

Collaborating with IWIMRA, Dellavalle said events like these are important for Women of Colour.

“There’s not so many spaces where you see Women of Colour being included,” she said.

“If we can include platforms that are like this and then invite other people to join us, then we are becoming role models to say, ‘Let’s make our spaces that we create more inclusive for everyone.’”

Dellavalle and IWIMRA CEO Florence Drummond’s friendship was what cemented their decision to collaborate on Ebony + Ivy’s next masterclass.

As a young Indigenous woman in a traditionally male dominated space, Drummond said she wants to instil confidence in women to be able to enter spaces like the mining industry with their heads held high.

“What we’ve found through our networks is that women lack confidence. So, we’re trying to create some building blocks around what we can do to build that confidence,” she said.

“It’s about empowering yourself, but giving yourself permission as well, to come to things like these; finding value for yourself.”

The proud Wuthati woman also wanted to give back to community in a constructive way.

“Being marginalised women, it’s so important that we really look after ourselves first and understand how valuable we are to the community as a whole.”

A day filled with laughter, joy and networking, the masterclass had three workshop stations.

Dellavalle spoke to groups about hair and makeup; how to care for yourself and your hair, as well as the expectations placed on women’s appearances in the workplace.

Drummond ran a LinkedIn 101 workshop, sharing tips and tricks with attendees on effective networking and social networking.

Attendees also participated in a native flower bouquet workshop, which allowed the women to take home something beautiful they had created during their time at the masterclass.

The afternoon saw a panel from Lead Candidate for the WA Greens Senate seat Dorinda Cox, Ministerial Advisory Council Chair WA Bellamore Ndayikeze, star of Australia’s only Indigenous reality TV program Family Rules Daniella Borg and Ebony + Ivory owner Joan Dellavalle.

Facilitated by Drummond, each woman told their story and spoke of their triumphs and struggles throughout their journeys.

“Essentially these are women who have done things for the first time, really breaking those glasses ceilings,” Drummond said.

Through storytelling and networking, women at this masterclass engaged with culture—whether it be their own or another.

Dellavalle said engaging with diverse role models is important for young Women of Colour.

“When we see women that are like us it inspires us to do more.”

By Hannah Cross