RNZ National has launched a magazine-style show called Māpuna which features Māori from across Aotearoa.

Hosted by acclaimed broadcaster Julian Wilcox (Ngāpuhi, Te Arawa), Māpuna is broadcast on RNZ every Saturday after the midday news.

Mr Wilcox told National Indigenous Times Māpuna showcased community leaders from academia, sport, arts and communities.

“Some people may be very well known across New Zealand and others will not be,” he said.

“Their stories, how they got to where they are today and how they can help others to succeed in their chosen fields, and in terms of helping their families and their communities.”

“We want to hear our voice talking about what is happening in our communities more” – Julian Wilcox

Mr Wilcox said it was important for Māori voices to be amplified.

“For a long time, other broadcasters talked about us and for us, but not necessarily with us,” he said.

“We want to hear our voice talking about what is happening in our communities more.

“There might be the feeling our show is relentlessly positive but people will speak about the challenges they have gone through, and talking about that hopefully helps others deal with the challenges they have at the moment.”

Click here to stream RNZ live.