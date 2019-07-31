Manhunt through the muskeg continues in northern Manitoba

This article was first published by APTN News Canada. It has been republished with permission.

APTN News

Investigators say they have received more than 260 tips over the past seven days but are no closer to finding Canada’s most-wanted men.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 remain at large despite last being spotted in Gillam, Man., last week.

The search through harsh northern terrain – known for rocky outcrops and soggy muskeg – entered its seventh day Tuesday.

“However, the RCMP continues to remind the public that it is possible the suspects inadvertently received assistance and are no longer in the area,” RCMP tweeted.

RCMP scoured the area in and around neighbouring York Landing Sunday and Monday, after a tip suggested the suspects wanted for three B.C. homicides were at the community’s landfill.

But the tip didn’t pan out and RCMP pulled out of York Landing Tuesday.

“The heavy police presence in York Landing has been withdrawn and policing resources in the community is back to normal,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

“The RCMP thanks the community for their patience and understanding, and continues to remind residents to remain vigilant.”

Courchaine said the informational check-stop at the intersection of provincial roads 280 and 290 leading into Gillam had been removed.

But beefed-up RCMP resources would remain in the Gillam area and continue the search in the air and on land.

She noted the Royal Canadian Air Force continued to assist with the search.