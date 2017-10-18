Make a pocket-sized fashion statement

Artwork by Indigenous artists Elverina Johnson and Justin Butler is adding a dash of cultural colour to men’s attire through a range of silk neck ties, bow ties and pocket squares.

The range is a first for Queensland-based Indigenous fashion retailer Mainie Australia.

Mainie founder Charmaine Saunders said a matching pocket square was this season’s must-have accessory for men.

Ms Johnson’s designs depict seahorses and mangrove life, while Mr Butler’s show snake tracks, protective shielding and falling leaves.

The bow tie and pocket square sets sell for $100 each. The neck tie and pocket square sets cost $110.

Mainie embraces Fair Trade principles and is strongly committed to supporting Aboriginal artists to preserve and regenerate their traditional cultural heritage.

All of the Aboriginal artworks featured on Mainie’s silk creations are acquired ethically and under licence through the internationally acclaimed Warlukurlangu Artists, an Aboriginal owned and controlled arts centre, in accordance with the Indigenous Art Code.

Royalties from the sale of every Mainie garment are paid to the Aboriginal artists.