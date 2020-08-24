SPONSORED: MADALAH Limited owes a huge thank you to the Projects team at Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue).

This is the second time the team has donated funds to support Indigenous students in securing a scholarship at some of Perth’s leading private schools. The funds were donated as part of Fortescue Projects team’s Great Days program for the past quarter.

Representatives from the MADALAH team were invited to Fortescue and presented with a cheque for $16,270. This donation will go directly to supporting young Indigenous students with a scholarship at some of our regional partner schools in 2021.

Three MADALAH students accompanied the MADALAH team:

Daniel O’Meara, a proud Karrajarri/Kitja/Bard boy, from Derby who is in Year 12 at Scotch College

Will Wolf, a proud Guniyandi, Walmadjalri boy, from Kalbarri who is in Year 11 at Scotch College

Rory Charles, a proud Wunambal Gaambera, Nyikina, Gooniyandi boy from the Kimberley who is in Year 11 Trinity College.

Daniel and Will spoke proudly about the opportunities that their MADALAH Scholarships had opened up and how they enjoy attending their school and the many varied subject options and sporting opportunities this had presented to them. They spoke of different experiences provided and the career pathway they hoped to follow.

Rory Charles presented Fortescue with a stunning art piece that he had created especially for them as a gesture of thanks for their commitment to MADALAH and for allowing other students just like him access to the same opportunities as he has.

It was amazing to meet the team and show them the outcomes and benefits their generous donations can provide Indigenous students in WA.