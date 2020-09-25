SPONSORED: The MADALAH Graduating Class of 2020 were congratulated on September 10 when all of their hard work was celebrated at the MADALAH Graduation Dinner held at Hale School.

Hale Principal Dean Dell’Oro was kind enough to host the dinner and gave us all a warm welcome.

The guests were welcomed with a wonderful dance performed by the Aquinas College Dance group, which set the tone for what was to be a memorable night.

Alumnus Yarlalu Thomas did a fantastic job as our MC for the evening, weaving in a few jokes and wise words throughout the evening. Jeanice Krakouer, MADALAH Co-Chair, delivered a meaningful and heartfelt Acknowledgement to Country and on behalf of MADALAH wished our graduates the very best of luck in their future endeavours.

We would also like to thank Brendan Bin Omar who delivered an inspiring speech to his fellow graduates which included a thank you to MADALAH that had some of our staff close to tears. He spoke about his time at Trinity College, the support he needed to get to where he is now and what his plans are for the future.

We acknowledged 38 secondary students and eight tertiary students; the joy and pride was evident on the faces of both the students and all the staff that were involved with their education journey.

Even the shyest students of the group couldn’t help but smile as their name was called up to receive their certificate. The MADALAH staff are so proud of all the graduating students both secondary and tertiary.

MADALAH Co-Chair, Kim Hames, also took to the stage to present the Academic Excellence Award. Samuel Wolf took home the Academic Excellence award for achieving an A in all of his subjects and going into his final exams with a predicted ATAR of 98.

This is an impressive result given it has required a continual commitment to improvement and prioritising of time to maximise his scholarship opportunity at Scotch College.

MADALAH Ambassador, Des Headland, also took to the stage to present the Service and Leadership Excellence Award to Shannon Goad from Perth College. Shannon was chosen to receive this award as she has shown great resilience and has demonstrated a strong commitment to service and leadership.

A serious accident last year tested her courage and persistence to pursue her dream of going to university. Shannon excelled throughout her recovery and since returning to school on-campus has demonstrated admirable service—both planning and developing a bush tucker garden within the campus.

It was a pleasure to have some of our corporate partners attend and join in the celebration of our students’ success; thank you to IGO and FMG for your continued support of our program.

We co-hosted our graduation this year alongside Future Footprints who also celebrated their students’ success and the new journey all of our graduates are about to embark upon.