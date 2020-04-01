SPONSORED: MADALAH has launched their year with a successful camp and Orientation Day where students gathered together to start their journeys as MADALAH students.

The Year 7 camp this year was held at Point Walter Recreation and Conference Centre; all of the Year 7s from all of MADALAH’s partner schools were invited.

Once the welcome and introductions were out of the way the group of 25 Year 7 students went straight into the camp’s activities.

From archery, Ultimate Sports, basketball and tennis during the day to the inflatable cinema at night, the kids enjoyed all aspects of the camp as they had fun with their friends from their own school, whilst enjoying extra time with cousins from other schools and building new friendships throughout the camp.

It was a bonding experience for the students, MADALAH staff and mentors that will hopefully strengthen our relationships as MADALAH supports these students throughout their journey in school.

On Sunday March 15, we wrapped up the camp with a fantastic sport clinic run by the Stephen Michael Foundation. It was the perfect way to finish before getting on the bus and heading to Penrhos College where we met over 100 current MADALAH students for our MADALAH Orientation Day.

Sean Nannup’s wonderful Welcome to Country opened proceedings as the students broke off into three groups that rotated through different stations.

One station was a collaborative art piece facilitated by current MADALAH secondary student, Rory Charles, and current MADALAH tertiary student, Rishaye Shaw.

At the second station, the students were split into Yarning circles facilitated by our MADALAH mentors, staff and MADALAH Patron, Des Headland.

The third station was an opportunity for students to meet the entire MADALAH team and get fitted with merchandise; they were handed a MADALAH bag including a hat, shirt and hoodie.

To conclude a fantastic weekend, we finished with a sausage sizzle and the students were given time to socialise with their fellow MADALAH scholarship recipients.

We would like to thank Penrhos College for hosting the event and supporting us, as well as all the staff from our partner schools that helped out throughout the weekend.

MADALAH is an organisation that provides secondary and tertiary scholarships for Indigenous people. To donate please visit https://madalah.com.au/.