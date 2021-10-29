On October 19 MADALAH held their first partnership launch to say thank you to corporate partners joining the MADALAH family and supporting Indigenous students.

The launch started with an Acknowledgement of Country from Wesley College student Lewis Nannup, followed by peer Joshua David who personally thanked each partner for their support.

“Without the support of MADALAH and corporate partners, myself and my brothers and sisters wouldn’t be able to have this important opportunity,” said David.

Partners supporting MADALAH through the funding of scholarships for Indigenous students across regional and remote WA include iContracting, Warrikal and Neometals.

Whilst two students being supported couldn’t celebrate on the day, the three organisations are collectively supporting five students to complete their entire high school education journey at a MADALAH partner school.

Fellow Wesley student Byron Crawford presented each of the corporate partners with a glass Coolamon, each handmade by students at two of our partner schools; Prendiville Catholic College and Wesley College.

The Coolamon is a traditional Aboriginal carrying vessel with curved sides with curved sides.

Their shape, like a canoe, mimics the journey of life, they are traditionally used to support many points of that journey.

MADALAH said the coolamon is a reflection of what they do – supporting students throughout their education journey and beyond.

Neometals’ Darren Townsend attended the event, Neometals are supporting Monty Petterson in his education. Petterson is a Martu student from Wiluna who attends Trinity College.

Warrikal’s Amanda Healy was also present. Warrikal are supporting they are supporting Myah Wuruki a Nyikina/ Palyku girl from South Hedland who attends Guildford Grammar School and Byron Crawford a Nyinkina boy from Karratha who attends Wesley College.

Clinton Wolf from iContracting was present at the launch, his organisation supports two students; Lewis Nannup a Noongar/Yindjibarndi/Jaru student from Perth who attends Wesley College and Joshua David a Noongar student from Dunsborough who also attends Wesley College.

The event concluded with lunch and the opportunity for students and corporate partners to meet and have conversations about school, life and what the scholarship means to them.

The support that MADALAH receive from their corporate partners allows them to provide quality education to Indigenous students, leading the way in generational change through education.

MADALAH thanked their corporate partners and urge other corporates interested in working with them and making a difference to get in touch.

By MADALAH