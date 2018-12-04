Lucky jersey will be donned by new Crows’ recruit

Adelaide Crows recruit Shane McAdam will wear a special jersey when he runs out for his new club in 2019.

The 23-year-old has moved to the Crows in a swap that saw Crows’ forward Mitch McGovern go to Carlton under special compensation rules.

McAdam will become the fourth consecutive Indigenous player to wear the Number 23 jersey for the Crows, which was previously donned by club legend Andrew McLeod.

McLeod won the 1997 Premiership with the Crows wearing the 23 and McAdam says the significance of the jersey is moving.

“It gives me a lot of pride,” McAdam told AFL.com.au.

“As much as I want to make other players who have worn it proud, I also want to make it my own now and make the most of the opportunity.”

By Keiran Deck