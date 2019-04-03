Lovell to coach QAFL reps ahead of June clash

Players representing Queensland in an annual clash with the Adelaide Football League representative side will have the chance to drink from a new fountain of knowledge.

Former Gold Coast Suns Assistant Coach Andy Lovell will coach the QAFL representative team for the clash in June.

Lovell played for Melbourne and West Coast across 164 games and spent eight years with the Suns during the club’s formative years, from 2011 to 2018.

AFL Queensland State Manager Barry Gibson said both players and coaches will benefit from Lovell’s leadership.

“No doubt the other coaches will relish the opportunity to work with Andy and draw on his recent coaching experiences at the elite level”, Mr Gibson said.

Lovell said the fixture is a great chance for Queensland’s best players to come together and he’s ready lead the group.

“I’m looking forward to helping showcase our state league talent and working with a quality playing group. Hopefully we can do Queensland proud,” Mr Lovell said.

The former AFL assistant coach has had eight months off football after his contract with the Suns wasn’t renewed at the end of the 2018 season.

The contest between the two representative sides had a hiatus in 2018, but it will return alongside a NEAFL fixture on June 8.

By Keiran Deck