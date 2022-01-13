Yet another move by the Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan, has seen the WA Government take one step forward and two steps backward.

In a bewildering video, McGowan can be seen with an Aboriginal translator repeating what he is saying in “Aboriginal English,” which unsurprisingly is just English.

Although McGowan thought he was being “inclusive,” what this video actually translates to is – “Indigenous people aren’t able to understand what I am saying so lets ‘simplify’ it.”

In the end, the Covid vaccination message was drowned out by the WA government’s footage suggesting that Aboriginal people can only understand broken English repeated by an Aboriginal person.

“This is an important message to keep Aboriginal safe,” says McGowan.

“This is a message, a proper important one, to keep everybody safe one,” repeats the woman.

“You can die from the Corona, or get really sick,” adds McGowan

“You’re gonna get it. Pass away from this Corona. Or you’re gonna get really sick one.”

“It’s time to get the Corona needle to keep people and country strong.”

In taking a Communication across Cultures subject in my University days, we were taught that Aboriginal English is using words like “deadly” and “aye” at the end of a sentence.

The issue isn’t being told that you may speak a little different, it’s being told that “Aboriginal people say ‘aye’ at the end of a sentence to ask a question” and implying that we don’t speak “properly.”

Further to the issue – do these words really need to be translated for others to understand – I think not.

What the Government needs to understand is that there are many different Languages spoken by Indigenous people in Australia – Traditional languages.

This video is being re-shared by both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, rightfully labelling it “disgraceful.”

It can’t be said if this was supposed to come across as infantilising as it did – but all this video has shown is two people speaking English and that the WA Government still has a long way to go.

By Teisha Cloos