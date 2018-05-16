Look whose handiwork Choo chooses

His artwork caught the attention of couture shoe designer Jimmy Choo, who has used it on prototypes for his high-end shoes and is in talks to use it on more.

But Aussie shoe lovers won’t have to wait for Noongar artist Peter Farmer’s designs to hit international catwalks on skyscraper heels before they think about wearing them on their feet.

More of Farmer’s artwork is being used on a new range of handmade slide shoes, wallets and handbags being sold by a shoe retailer in Fremantle, Western Australia.

Mr Farmer told NIT he was doing just one design for Shoe Shu, which sells through the Fremantle Markets and online, but more may be introduced down the track.

The linear lines of the design represent WA’s water lines and catchments.

Shoe Shu owner Mandy Richardson said she liked Farmer’s art because it was different to mainstream commercial Indigenous art.

“The Farmer family has a wonderful way of detailing and displaying Aboriginal life, land and history demonstrated through their artwork,” she said.

Meanwhile Mr Farmer said Mr Choo had done six pairs of prototype shoes bearing his artwork and they were in talks about doing more.

He said the chance of collaborating with Mr Choo — an international fashion icon — was “pretty cool”.

Wendy Caccetta