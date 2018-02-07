Look away, says Kal mayor of Nazi slur

The mayor of a Western Australian Goldfields town where a Nazi flag was allegedly displayed at a private Australia Day party says he wants the incident to “go away”.

A swastika was allegedly cut into the lawn at the same party.

Kalgoorlie-Boulder Mayor John Bowler told NIT the incident was isolated and wasn’t a reflection of the town’s community.

“I think it was a couple of idiots,” he said. “It’s isolated and doesn’t reflect our community at all.”

Mr Bowler said he couldn’t believe that it was still making news.

Asked if he would like to see criminal charges laid over such incidents, Mr Bowler said: “I just want it to go away”.

“I think people have a right to support stupid and idiotic beliefs and if anyone follows what happened in Europe in the Second World War, (they) would never have that symbol anywhere.”

Mr Bowler’s comments came as police continued to investigate the incident this week.

The police inquiry was prompted after images of the party were circulated on social media along with messages such as “happy victory day” and “stay white Australia”.

Kalgoorlie, nearly 600km north-east of Perth, was the scene of race riots in 2016 after the unlawful killing of Aboriginal teen Elijah Doughty.

Wendy Caccetta

reporter@nit.com.au