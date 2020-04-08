Content warning: This article contains reference to child sexual abuse. Please refer to the services at the bottom of this article for support.

Megan Krakouer and Gerry Georgatos work extensively in the suicide prevention space. Here they share their work in responding to unaddressed child sexual abuse. Previously, Krakouer contributed to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, visiting 27 prisons and 30 communities.

Despite the Royal Commission unveiling the tragedy of child sexual abuse and validating voices long silenced, child sexual abuse remains the least discussed tragedy in the nation.

In our work with suicidality, we have firsthand testimony and witness of child sexual abuse and its far-reaching impacts. We have supported thousands presenting suicidality often in combination with child sexual abuse trauma.

Wongatha woman, Jillian Heneker, was only eight-years-old when she was sexually assaulted by a man close to her family.

Heneker and her six sisters grew up on the lands west of Leonora. As young ones, they relocated to Leonora, a remote town in Western Australia, 833km northeast of Perth.

Four of the seven sisters, together, spoke to us of child sexual abuse four and five decades old. We came into each other’s lives tragically after the death of Sharon Hume’s son, one of the sisters.

Their young years were lived in the early 1970s—a time of silence. The sisters were scared, fearful of shame and the ruthless hostility that would occur if they spoke out.

Decades passed without telling each other. It was a quarter of a century later when four of the sisters told one another.

In December 2018, we—then the National Child Sexual Abuse and Trauma Recovery Project—commissioned independent filmmakers for the four sisters, Rosemary Bailey, Sharon Hume, Barbara McGillivray and Jillian Heneker, to pour their hearts out and tell their stories in an hour-long documentary.

“I remember him putting me on the table in the bathroom. I was eight-years-old,” Heneker said.

“For many years, I cried myself to sleep. I had no one to turn to.

“At the time I didn’t know what was right or wrong but I cried nevertheless.

“I was 32 when I told my mother, just before she passed away.”

Her mother was also a victim of sexual abuse.

The sisters’ stories are captured in the documentary, Let Them Speak.

“If we can stop it happening to others that’s what matters. I am proud of my sisters for doing it,” Heneker said.

“I know that there are a lot of people who are too scared to come forward—I am telling my story for the younger generation, and the older generation.”

Tragically, we have found in our work that sexual violence is identified in a significant proportion of suicides, especially among children.

It’s our view and experience that unaddressed child sexual abuse is one of the worst forms of trauma and it can become toxic internalised grief.

“A lot of people are suffering deeper than what I am which is why we need more support people [on the ground],” Heneker said.

For sisters Sharon Hume and Rosemary Bailey, their perpetrator was the same person, someone very close to the family. For decades they didn’t know the experience they sadly shared.

“Our time is nearly done, I’m past 60, but our children and their children need the speaking up to happen so there’s less chance of what happened to us and to so many others,” Hume said.

“After telling my story I don’t feel like I am worthless anymore.

“We all need to be strong for one another and tell our story.”

Trauma that remains unaddressed and unresolved, cannot heal. We must validate trauma and disable it. Life is short.

“I told my story so that people know that they are not alone—and they too can talk about it, and report it,” Hume said.

“It is important to tell our stories so what should never happen doesn’t follow on from family to family, generation to generation.”

“I have my sisters. We all need each other. What happened to me lives with me, but we have each other,” Bailey added.

“My memory fades, I was so young, but the wounds remained deep, till we started speaking—and were heard,” McGillivray said.

We must continue our journey together to a safer society. The Royal Commission was a long overdue blessing with over 8,000 private sessions held and over 40,000 calls taken.

It validated voices that were long unheard and invisible, bringing internalised grief to an end. It is certain there will be less of these abominations as more stories are brought to light.

All forms of reparations, including compensation, are psychological positives. The National Redress Scheme is a step in the right direction.

We have worked alongside once invisible victims, particularly the impoverished, to secure redress payments and in-person support.

There are also an increasing number of services spreading the love and supporting sisters and brothers, such as us here at the National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project (NSPTRP), Perth’s Daydawn Advocacy Centre and the national Blue Knot Foundation.

To view Let Them Speak, click here.

If this article has raised any issues for you, please call or visit the resources below:

Blue Knot Foundation – 1300 657 380, https://www.blueknot.org.au/ or email helpline@blueknot.org.au

https://www.blueknot.org.au/ Bravehearts – 1800 272 831, https://bravehearts.org.au/

https://bravehearts.org.au/ 1800 RESPECT – 1800 737 732, https://www.1800respect.org.au/

https://www.1800respect.org.au/ Lifeline – 13 11 14

By Megan Krakouer and Gerry Georgatos

Megan Krakouer is a Mineng woman from Western Australia’s southwest. Presently, Megan is the Director of the National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project (NSPTRP) and also works as a lawyer for the National Justice Project.

Gerry Georgatos is a suicide prevention and poverty researcher with an experiential focus. Among his academic qualifications he has a Masters in Human Rights Education and a Masters in Social Justice Advocacy. He is the National Coordinator of the NSPTRP.