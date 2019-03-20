NT’s 2018 Australian of the Year now honoured for huge contribution to AFL

The AFL will honour the contribution Michael Long made to the game during the Sir Doug Nicholls Round in 2019.

Long, an Australian Football Hall of Fame Member, is the second person to be recognised during the round.

Long was named the Northern Territory Australian of the Year in 2018 and continues to work hard for the Michael Long Foundation in an effort to give Indigenous youth the same opportunities as all Australians.

Long is a proud Anmatyerre, Maranunggu and Tiwi Aboriginal man.

He has an esteemed AFL history, winning two Premierships with Essendon, winning the 1993 Norm Smith Medal and becoming the first Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander to captain an AFL team.

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round will be spread across rounds 10 and 11, highlighted by the annual Marngrook match between Collingwood and Sydney at the SCG and the Essendon Vs Richmond clash for Dreamtime at the ‘G.

By Keiran Deck