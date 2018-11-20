Life after professional footy for female athletes: partnership sees job support

Indigenous players will have the chance to join a five-day employment program followed by mentoring, feedback and a job offer, as part of an AFL partnership extension.

The AFL has extended its partnership with AccorHotels to include an employment program for female Indigenous athletes.

AccorHotels will continue as the AFL’s Official Hotel Partner for another four years and the partnership has two new branches.

The first is to help AFLW players train up in hospitality to help finance their professional football ambitions.

The second new branch grants the AFL community new access to the AccorHotel’s existing Indigenous Employment Program.

This means Indigenous players will have the chance to join a five-day employment program followed by mentoring, feedback and a job offer.

AFL General Manager Commercial, Kylie Rogers, says the partnership offers female Aboriginal athletes a new pathway to employment after football.

“It is important to continue partnerships with companies who support our values of diversity and inclusion. We are thrilled to be supporting the employment program and cannot wait to witness the wonderful outcomes and opportunities it provides for women in sport,” Ms Rogers said.

AccorHotels Chief Operating Officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, stressed the importance of the relationships that have been built during the existing partnership.

“Working together, our combined vision is to elevate our strong partnership to increase the representation and leadership of women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in our respective industries,” Mr McGrath said.

By Keiran Deck