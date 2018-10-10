Lethal Latrell ready for an explosive debut

Sydney Roosters’ flyer Latrell Mitchell will make his debut for Australia in this Saturday’s Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

The 21-year-old helped the Roosters to a dominant grand final victory over the Melbourne Storm at the beginning of the month and will now step into the international arena.

All eyes are on the Taree local’s battle with fellow Roosters’ centre Joseph Manu, who will line up for the Kiwis.

Mitchell is known as the Roosters’ main attacking weapon while Manu stood the strongest in defence for the Premiers this year.

Mitchell says he doesn’t want to talk too much about the contest, but he is looking forward to the challenge of taking on a teammate he knows a lot about.

“I’m competitive, he’s going to be competitive. Aggression just comes out,” Mitchell said.

“I just want to beat my opponent at the other end.”

