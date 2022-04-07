A long-serving lawyer made redundant by a West Australian land and sea council will receive compensation after being unfairly dismissed amid a significant restructure.

Ettienne Van Tonder had served the South West Aboriginal Land and Sea Council for nearly 10 years when, in June 2021, he was made redundant during a restructure after the landmark South West Native Title Settlement.

In evidence presented to the WA Industrial Relations Commission in March, Mr Van Tonder argued the Council failed to properly consult him and inappropriately preferenced retention of another lawyer over him when the three-man team was reduced to one.

On several matters WA Industrial Relations Commission senior commissioner Rachel Cosentino found SWALSC chief executive Ed Armstrong, who at the time was new to the role, to be unreliable, citing instances where his comments and objectivity were brought into question.

It was revealed Mr Armstrong had cancelled a meeting with Mr Van Tonder, then claimed he had “refused” to meet when, in fact, Mr Van Tonder had requested it be rescheduled.

Under cross examination Mr Armstrong failed to acknowledge his claims about the meeting were misplaced.

“Plainly, Mr Armstrong’s accusation that Mr Van Tonder had refused a lawful direction was misplaced, wrong and unfair,” Ms Consentino said.

“Mr Armstrong did no credit to himself by not acknowledging this to be the case when given the opportunity.”

During the hearing it was found Mr Armstrong failed to effectively explain why Mr Van Tonder had not been told one legal position would be retained, stating “I didn’t think it was necessary at the time”.

Mr Armstrong’s departure from evidence when discussing redeployment options was also described as “significant” to his reliability.

“There can be no doubt that Mr Armstrong was aware of the importance of his evidence,” Ms Consentino said.

“What is conclusive, in my view, is the uncontested fact that Mr Van Tonder was not informed that SWALSC would retain a legal position.

“The failure to have communicated this information to Mr Van Tonder must mean that the consultation deprived him of a fair opportunity to put a case in relation to redeployment.”

Ms Consentino found there was a genuine case for redundancy, but Mr Van Tonder’s dismissal and selection for redundancy was unfair.

SWALSC was ordered to compensate Mr Van Tonder as there was no option for re-employment or reinstatement.