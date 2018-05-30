Law students line up to argue Moot points

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander law students in Queensland will argue their cases in mock trials before some of Australia’s top judicial minds in August.

High Court judge James Edelman, Federal Court chief justice James Allsop and Queensland Court of Appeal president Walter Sofronoff will preside over the annual ‘Moot’, a mock trial event in its fourth year.

Queensland Indigenous Lawyers Association president Avelina Tarrago said the event gave students a chance to experience a real court setting, to get themselves known and to also receive training from top barristers from North Quarter Lane Chambers beforehand.

It will be held in the Federal Court in Brisbane.

“It’s invaluable exposure to the industry,” she said.

The students will come from Queensland University of Technology, University of Queensland, Bond University and Griffith University.

They will compete in three teams taking on the roles of senior counsel, junior counsel and instructing solicitor.

The Moot is organised by the Queensland judiciary, the ILAQ, North Quarter Lane Chambers, the universities and top law firms Ashurt and Allens.

It was first held in 2015 after Ashurt and Allens worked together to kickstart the project the year before.