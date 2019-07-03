Laughter and deep reflection go hand in hand in this unique performance

My Urrwai is a funny, unique & intimate show created by Deadly Funny Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award winner Ghenoa Gela

Sponsored: Ghenoa reflects on and celebrates her cultural and familial inheritance and invites audiences into her world to experience the interplay of the political, social and colonial expectations she dances with every day. Laughter and deep reflection go hand in hand in this story told through movement and words.

Supported by a stellar team including director Rachael Maza and dramaturg Kate Champion, My Urrwai is a revealing window into culture, and an unflinching comment on race relations in Australia.

As a contemporary mainland Torres Strait Islander woman, dancer, actor, comedian, all-rounder who carries the responsibility of being the only one able to pass on her grandmother’s dance.

This work is a peeling back of the many layers that make up G: Happy G, Funny G, Scary G, Sporty G, and so on revealing the deep heart within. Bringing together her multiple talents to tell a very black, very contemporary, unique story, her energetic auto-biographical journey is funny, moving and, ultimately, enlightening.

Ghenoa is a recipient of both the renowned Keir Choreographic Award and the Deadly Funny Melbourne International Comedy Festival and has just returned from Edinburgh Fringe, where she performed with award winning show, Hot Brown Honey.

“The experience of My Urrwai feels like a belly laugh, a sharp intake of breath and a big warm hug … It is a beautifully crafted irreverent story of one woman’s journey to her homeland and an incredibly enlivening night at the theatre.” – On The Town

“My Urrwai is an absorbing, swiftly-moving, well-judged performance piece that sparks with intelligence.” Timeout Sydney

17 – 22 July 2019

Studio 1, QPAC

Book Now QPAC.COM.AU