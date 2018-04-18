Latte a long way from anywhere

Remote Fitzroy Crossing is an unlikely place to find a burgeoning cappuccino strip.

But the town’s newly opened Jalangurru Mayi (or Good Mood Food Café) is breaking new ground.

Owned by the local Marra Worra Aboriginal Corporation, Jalangurra Mayi has introduced a cafe scene to the town of about 1500 people, which lies 2524km north of Perth and 400km east of Broome.

From freshly squeezed juices to cappuccinos and lattes and flour-free bread and muffins baked on the spot, the cafe is proving an outback oasis for locals and visitors.

Dishes on offer range from cooked breakfasts to sushi bowls, salads and zucchini and corn fritters.

Customers have given it the thumbs up on online review sites such as Google where it has scored 4.8 out of 5.

“Good healthy and tasty food”, one person wrote.

“A foodie and coffee oasis on the long trip between Darwin and Broome,” wrote another.

Healthy options only

Chef Jen Clayton, who is originally from New Zealand, manages the cafe and runs it with four staff members.

She said diabetes was a significant problem in Fitzroy Crossing and the cafe only served healthy food, free of processed or refined ingredients such as sugar and white flour.

The foods were prepared in line with a Paleo diet, rich in meat, fish, vegetables and fruit.

With about 20 tables, Jalangurra Mayi can accommodate up to 40 people at a time.

The food is prepared in a state-of-the-art kitchen.

“We’re quite unique in the food we make,” Ms Clayton said. “There’s nothing like it from Darwin to Broome.”

Ms Clayton said the cafe, which opened in December, was also a good hospitality training ground for community members interested in barista or cooking skills and a meeting spot for locals and visitors.

“The cafe has changed the community heaps,” she said. “It has given people a purpose and a choice.”

Barista Courtney Bedford, 21, said the cafe was a hit. “It’s getting busier and busier,” she said.

Ms Bedford said it had also been a chance for her to learn new skills.

* Jalangurru Mayi, 75 Emanuel Way, is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 7am-2pm for breakfast, lunch and snacks.