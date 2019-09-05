Sydney Roosters’ young gun Latrell Mitchell is set to top both the NRL try and points tallies, a feat not achieved since 1990.

The Roosters centre has scored a whopping 18 tries in the 2019 season, more than New Zealand Warriors’ Ken Maumalo and the Parramatta Eels’ Maika Sivo.

Mitchell has also amassed an almighty 249 points throughout the season – 45 more than Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker.

If Mitchell maintains this average he looks set to top both tallies, making him the first player to do so since Mal Meninga in 1990.

Having a stand-out year, the 22-year-old scored 10 points in last weekend’s Roosters defeat of the Panthers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Roosters dominated the game scoring 22 points to the Panthers’ six.

The win means the Roosters will lock down a top-two position as they head into finals – a far better place to be than the 11th position the Panthers found themselves in after the defeat.

Not only has Mitchell had a stellar year, the young player has also been selected for the Indigenous All-Stars team for the last two years.

The Roosters centre, who hails from Taree, NSW, has been described as a “natural talent” by teammate, hooker Sam Verrills.

Mitchell’s rocket to the top hasn’t been without controversy though, with the young player becoming the subject of online racial attacks in recent weeks.

Despite the 22-year-old being out of contract at the end of next season, no discussion around his future at the Roosters or elsewhere has commenced as yet.

By Caris Duncan