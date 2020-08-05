NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr remain in hot water after having their initial court hearings on Tuesday over charges related to their weekend camping trip to the mid-north coast of NSW in April.

The pair were part of a larger group, which included NRL player Tyrone Roberts-Davis, who visited Mitchell’s property at Caffreys Flat near Taree during the NSW COVID-19 travel ban.

The trip was investigated by police after photos and videos surfaced on social media on April 26 which saw the group breaching COVID-19 safety protocols. The pair were fined by both NSW Police and the NRL.

Mitchell, 23, who is facing charges of giving a firearm to unauthorised persons, pleaded guilty despite not appearing in court on Tuesday.

Due to employment circumstances which requires the Rabbitohs fullback to isolate, he was unable to attend in person. Mitchell’s lawyer, Matthew Davis, noted in an email to the court he was asking for a longer-than-usual adjournment.

The matter has been adjourned until November 9.

Meanwhile, Addo-Carr, is facing a charge of using an unlicensed firearm. Videos posted to social media allegedly recorded the Storms player shooting at targets.

Addo-Carr, 25, did not enter a plea and the matter was adjourned until September 1 after the Magistrate granted him additional time to seek legal advice.

This comes as NRL fans voted Latrell Mitchell into the Indigenous Team of the 2000s this week. Over 125,000 votes were cast by fans.

Both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm were approached for comment, however, did not respond by time of publication.

By Rachael Knowles