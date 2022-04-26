Federal Labor has promised to ink a new deal with the NT Government to support housing in remote Indigenous homelands should it win the May 21 election.

Shadow Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney on Tuesday revealed a Labor government would renegotiate the deal, due to end in mid-2023, and commit $100m towards immediate works on essential infrastructure.

The funding would come on top of Labor’s existing $200m Housing Australia Future Fund pitch for remote housing in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia and the NT.

Ms Burney said adequate housing in culturally important regions would improve health, education and employment.

“Labor understands the need to work with First Nations peoples to address overcrowding and run-down housing if we are to be successful in closing the gap,” she said.

“That’s why Labor is undoing years of Liberal neglect to extend federal funding for housing in Northern Territory homelands and investing in maintenance and upgrades to remote housing across Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory.”

Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy said Tuesday’s announcement would give hope to those who wanted to live on country.