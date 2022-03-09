Federal Labor has pledged $13.35m towards new health facilities for Ceduna’s Yadu Health Clinic should it win this year’s Federal election.

Shadow Indigenous Australians minister Linda Burney on Wednesday morning revealed the election commitment for the community controlled Aboriginal health clinic which services about 3000 people per year.

The Yadu clinic’s government-owned building has for years been plagued by asbestos, mould, electrical issues and water leaks.

Ms Burney said funding for First Nations services had been overlooked for too long.

“This is a great example of how health investments in regional and remote health services by state and federal Labor can work together to deliver a better future for Aboriginal people,” she said.

“The Closing the Gap agreement lists Aboriginal life expectancy as the number one target, but Aboriginal people in Ceduna are forced to take serious risks when they seek medical care.”

The announcement came alongside a commitment from SA Labor to provide $2.5 million to support construction of accommodation for additional health services should it win the State election.