Federal Labor has pledged a $19 million investment into health services in Alice Springs and central Australia.

The commitment will help build a new health hub on Todd Street, Alice Springs, rebuild the health clinic in Mititjulu and modernise the Santa Teresa Clinic.

Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory executive officer John Patterson said the promise was welcome, but fell short of what the region needed.

“There is a need for new infrastructure buildings in central Australia and some of our remote clinics have been under enormous pressure in terms of clinical space,” he said.

“It’s really unfortunate that we don’t see any major political parties in the lead up to an election making a long term funding commitment.

“Currently we have a $4.4 billion funding gap nationwide.”

Mr Patterson said large workforce gaps in the NT were compounding issues

“We continue to have these gaps particularly around workforce to deal with more COVID outbreaks,” he said.

“We struggled to get nurses, doctors and Aboriginal health practitioners, specialist care, allied health care.

“There are areas throughout the Northern Territory that community members who have a disability may not be able to get specialist care for a six month period.

“And it’s because we just don’t have that workforce capacity to provide those services.”

Federal Labor’s $19 million investment is in partnership with Central Australia Aboriginal Congress.