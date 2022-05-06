A host of First Nations talent has banged down the door for re-selection as the AFL enters the middle of the season and clubs settle into their place in the pecking order.

An excitement-machine Dee, Lions hopeful and desperately needed Roo are among those slotting back into senior sides for round eight.

With a 7-nil start and sitting atop the ladder, defending premiers Melbourne welcome back third-year star Kysaiah Pickett.

Pickett was among a handful of teammates forced to sit out round seven due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The small forward has made a habit of lifting his side with single efforts and punching well above his weight in a stacked forward line.

His inclusion will bring a spark into their first contest against a current top eight side facing a St Kilda outfit with plenty to prove following last week’s flop against Port Adelaide in Cairns.

The struggling North Melbourne has given the nod to Jed Anderson to gain some experience in the side as he returns for his first game of 2022.

Anderson could provide the injection of class their underperforming midfield has sorely missed.

The 28-year-old has developed into a solid contributor at Ardern Street since joining from the Hawks in 2016 and will look to make the most of his opportunity after coming back through the reserves.

After a blistering start to 2022 Carlton have been brought back to earth with a couple of humbling losses.

The return of Zac Williams‘ penetrating boot and dashes out of the backline could add the sugar-hit they need to regain some form.

Williams sat out round seven with achilles troubles.

Brisbane’s Nakia Cockatoo hopes to capitalise on recent form in the twos.

The goal-sneak strengthened his case for re-selection booting three majors in the VFL last weekend.

The Lions team is set to be announced Friday evening.

After whispers of a return, Adelaide’s Wayne Milera is within his right to feel stiff after missing out on a call up to the senior’s.

The silky back flanker racked up 23 touches in a solid SANFL performance last weekend.

After a reshuffle looked likely at Tigerland, Marlion Pickett hasn’t done quite enough to slide back into the side.

Pickett is named as an emergency for Richmond’s clash against Collingwood.

Teammate Sydney Stack has been dropped after managing just the five touches in last weeks thumping win over West Coast.

Round eight kicks off with a double header on Friday night.

Port Adelaide hosts the Bulldogs at Adelaide oval while North Melbourne head west to face the flying Dockers.